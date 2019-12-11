Jenna Dewan Reveals Another Rare Photo of Daughter Everly: ‘Best Way to End the Day’

Jenna Dewan shared a peek at a sweet moment with daughter Everly! The Mixtape star took to Twitter Tuesday night to share a new photo of herself and the 6-year-old bonding during bedtime. The dancer took a selfie of the pair cuddling in bed, with little Everly wearing adorable Frozen-themed pajamas and a small sleep mask over her eyes.

Dewan seems to have dropped in on the sweet moment after work or an event, as the actress sported a vibrant red top and a full face of makeup.

“Best way to end the day [red heart and unicorn emoji],” she wrote in the caption of the sweet photo.

Best way to end the day ❤️🦄 pic.twitter.com/qCBZTddFbi — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) December 10, 2019

Fans of the former World of Dance host responded to the adorable mother-daughter moment with kind words, as well as by wondering about her choice of snuggle attire.

“You end your day with a perfect makeup? Anyway nice pic,” one Twitter user commented.

“Nothing better than late night cuddles with your babies! [red heart],” another fan wrote.

“Best #Wishesssss!” Another user commented.

Dewan has had an eventful few months since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Steve Kazee in September. The couple recently celebrated a major milestone last week as they moved in together in preparation of welcoming their child.

Kazee previously spoke out about the pregnancy news on Instagram after Dewan first announced the pregnancy.

“Well…the news is out,” he wrote. “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter,” Kazee continued to write about his partner and her daughter. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

The new photo of Dewan and Everly also come as reports surfaced before Thanksgiving that Dewan’s ex Channing Tatum had filed a request to make more specific guidelines regarding their child’s custody.

In the request, Tatum asked that no parent be authorized to use the little girl’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for-profit sponsorship, ad, campaign or partnership, including on social media without consent from the other parent.