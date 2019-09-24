Jenna Dewan Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Her First With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee are going to be parents together. The actress and dancer, 38, and the Shameless alum, 43, are expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” they said in a statement to the magazine.

It will be Dewan’s second child, as she is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The baby will be Kazee’s first child.

Dewan and Kazee were first spotted together last fall when a source confirmed in October 2018 that they had been dating for “a couple [of] months.”

Although the couple does not spend a lot of time in the limelight together, they do express love for one another on social media. In February, Kazee shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to Dewan on Instagram, hinting that their relationship was pretty serious.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he captioned the post. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Dewan made their relationship Instagram official in June, posting a sweet photo of them embracing. “Speaking of peace…” she captioned the snapshot, adding a red heart emoji.

A source recently told PEOPLE that their relationship is “very serious.”

“So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve,” the source said, adding that Kazee “is very supportive of her as a mom. He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

Dewan split from ex-husband Tatum in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. They announced their breakup in April 2018, writing in a joint statement: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”