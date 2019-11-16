Jenna Dewan Kicks off Christmas Season Early in New Baby Bump Photo

Jenna Dewan is already in the holiday spirit, as she revealed in a new baby bump photo on Friday. The actress is currently pregnant with her second child, this time with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee. It looks like the growing family have a festive season ahead of them, if Dewan’s early Christmas decorations are anything to go by.

Dewan wore a silky blue robe in her new photo, with the belt cinched over the top of her pregnant belly. One leg peaked out of the seam, revealing that she was wearing strappy black high heels to match the black lace around her cuffs and neck line.

Behind her, two massive Christmas trees stood bedecked in ribbon, ornaments and lights, with a matching candy cane theme. The trees stretched up out of frame, and were taller than Dewan even in her heels. She stood in front of a gold and red Christmas throne, and neatly wrapped presents were piled around the trees behind her.

Getting into that holiday spirit! pic.twitter.com/UMZSoWbPuK — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 16, 2019

The photo was taken at the Christmas tree lighting and show at the Americana in Glendale, California on Thursday, so it is safe to say that Dewan does not have a Christmas tree set up in her own home yet. Still, fans were loving it. The post picked up over 1,000 likes and many retweets as well, and fans filled the replies with early holiday cheer and compliments for Dewan.

“Wearing your pregnancy so well! I love to see pregnant women because it’s so beautiful what our bodies can do to bring another human into this world but you are looking so radiant and stunning. I’m in awe!” one fan wrote.

However, there were some fans distressed by the unseasonable imagery. A few replied by admonishing Dewan for posting a Christmas picture before Thanksgiving has even come yet.

“NO! We still have thanksgiving before you can post this kinda stuff,” one follower declared.

Of course, the vast majority of respondents were preoccupied with Dewan’s pregnancy, which is moving along quickly. The actress just announced that she is pregnant, in a statement published by PEOPLE back in September. Dewan shares her 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. Her new bundle of joy comes from her relationship with Kazee, best known for his role on Shameless.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” said Dewan and Kazee’s statement at the time. Around the same time, a source close to the people told the outlet that Kazee “is very supportive of her as a mom. He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

“So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve,” they added.