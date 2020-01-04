Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly Falls Ill, Keeps ‘Soundtrack’ Star and Steve Kazee up All Night ‘Puking’

Jenna Dewan’s daughter Everly was apparently struck with some kind of stomach bug earlier in the week. In a series of Instagram Story posts uploaded on Tuesday, Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, revealed they were up all night with the 6-year-old, who Dewan shares with ex Channing Tatum. Everly was apparently puking “all night,” keeping the couple, who are currently expecting a child together, awake.

“Anyone else up all night with a puking kid? (Besides [Steve Kazee]),” Dewan captioned a selfie, adding a laughing emoji. She also added an animated sticker that read “What is sleep?”

“Yeah but you look good… me on the other hand,” Kazee responded in his own story, per PEOPLE.

Despite the rough night, Kazee took the night in stride. He revealed it was his first time having to do such a thing, and it seemed to be perfect prep for his upcoming fatherhood.

“My first up all night with a puking kid,” Kazee wrote in another post. “I nailed it if I do say so myself.”

While he is still ready to prove himself as a father, Kazee seems to have proven himself as a partner to Dewan. He seems head over heels for the Step Up and The Resident actress, as he showed in a recent Instagram post dedicated to her.

“Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an [Jenna Dewan] fan account now. There is a reason for that,” Kazee wrote on Sunday. “That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to. From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on [Soundtrack], and to the premiere of [Flirty Dancing] tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me.

“So yes…I’m proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways.”

