Jenna Dewan Says She’s Been ‘a Lot Sick’ During Latest Pregnancy

Jenna Dewan’s road to becoming a mom of two hasn’t been easy. Currently pregnant with her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee, the 39-year-old actress and dancer opened up about the difficulties she’s experienced throughout her latest pregnancy when promoting her upcoming dating series Flirty Dancing with Extra.

“In the beginning, I was a little sick — a lot sick, a lot sick — but now I’m good,” Dewan told the outlet, adding that being a working mom has been a bit taxing, though also rewarding.

“I’m definitely tired, but at the same time, the shows are so fun and I’m literally talking about love and happiness all day long,” she said. “It couldn’t be a better show to be doing while pregnant, that’s for sure.”

This is not the first time that Dewan and her new beau have opened up about their journey to parenthood. After announced that they were pregnant in September, the couple gushed about their little one to Entertainment Tonight while appearing at the 20th anniversary celebration of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in early October.

“It’s mind-blowing, the whole thing,” Kazee told the outlet. “Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It’s good! I’m trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen.”

Dewan and Kazee had first been spotted together last fall shortly after the former World of Dance host and Channing Tatum announced their separation. They made their relationship Instagram official in June, announcing in September that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE before taking to Instagram to express their excitement.

Although this will be Kazee’s first child, it will be Dewan’s second, as she shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum. In recent months, joint custody over Everly has become a thing of contention despite their divorce having been finalized in early November.

In a request filed by Tatum just a week after the finalization, the actor asked that he and Dewan meet with a counselor once a month to figure out scheduling visits with Everly and also requested that the counselor help assist them with any co-parenting concerns that should arise. The move was reportedly due to the former couple’s busy schedules.