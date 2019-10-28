Jenna Bush Hager Shares Life’s ‘Sweetest Pleasure’ in Photo Featuring Her Adorable Daughter’s Love of ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Jenna Bush Hager is revisiting some of her childhood favorites as she explores life’s “sweetest pleasure” with 6-year-old daughter Margaret “Mila” Hager. The TODAY host shared a photo of the little girl smiling and hugging her copy of Charlotte’s Web as she gushed over the beauty of being a mother and passing on her knowledge to her three children.

“Life (sic) sweetest pleasure: watching my babes fall in love with reading,” Bush Hager wrote. “Mila and I both teared up while finishing Charlotte’s Web last night. My tears because of the beauty of the writing, I had long forgotten and because I could never have dreamed what it feels like to share one of my greatest loves (reading!) with one my greatest loves.”

She continued of the book’s influence, “Mila woke [4-year-old daughter Poppy] this morning stating, ‘Salutations!’” before ending with a quote from E.B. White from the book, “She was in a class by herself. It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer. Charlotte was both.”

Seeing the little girl’s love of reading at such a young age was heartwarming for the morning show host’s followers, many of whom chimed in with their own recollections of the book and offered recommendations for others that might capture Mila’s attention next.

“I remember reading this as a child with my mom and loving it,” one wrote. “It was the first book that made me cry, so I’ll never forget it. I still have my copy on the shelf.”

Another added, “One of my favorites. Now on to Stuart Little!!!!”

“Love, love, love. Just wait til she’s old enough for Where the Red Fern Grows,” a third commented. “I still remember my daughter with that one.”

The Hagers just added a third little one, welcoming son Henry Harold “Hal” Hager to the family in August.

“It was so beautiful,” the mom of three told TODAY of her two older children meeting their baby brother for the first time. “Poppy told him that she loved him and then asked, ‘When we can bring him home?’ … They’re crazy about him.”

