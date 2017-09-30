Jenelle Evans’ Parenting Under Fire After Hot Tub Photo

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are facing some criticism after posting a photo of their entire family in a hot tub.

Days after the couple’s wedding, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared a photo of herself with Eason, his daughter Maryssa, and her sons Jace enjoying the hot tub.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love my family,” she captioned the photo.

However, some comments began to pour in saying that a hot tub could be harmful to her kids, especially 3-year-old Kaiser.

I love my family. 💋😂 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 26, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

“Keep the kids out of the hot tub,” fan Sue Rehder-Long said. “They’re too young to regulate their body temps. Especially Kaiser.”

Another wrote, “Get the baby out of the hot tub!!!”

Evans wasn’t about to take the criticisms lying down, so she went into the comments to clarify what temperature the tub was set on.

“My hot tub is set to 83 degrees when the kids get in.” she wrote. “David hates it really hot. I take really hot baths tho that Kaiser can’t come in, [but] he tries.”

After Evans chimed in, her supporters began to pile on to the detractors in defense of the MTV personality.

“I remember being in a hot tub at the age of 4,” fan Rebecca Anne wrote. “News flash, kids don’t need to be in a bubble.”

Another wrote, “I don’t get what the problem is with Jenelle having her kids in a hot tub, or is it because it’s Jenelle? If so, grow up.”