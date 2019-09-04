Jenelle Evans Asks for Prayers as Hurricane Dorian Approaches North Carolina Home

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans asked fans for prayers this week as Hurricane Dorian approached her home state. The North Carolina native is right in the storm’s current projected path, and may face harsh winds, heavy rain and flooding. In spite of Evans’ various personal controversies, fans obliged.

Evans posted a photo of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path on Monday, with her own address marked. Not far from the coast or the South Carolina Border, Evans appeared to be in the place where storm conditions could hit hard. She captioned her post with a prayer emoji, and few relevant hashtag including “Pray For SC.”

Fans gave Evans their prayers, though some added a twist of their own. Evans has been a controversial figure lately for her continued marriage to David Eason, and for their various scandals. Some questioned whether the couple would be taking the proper precautions for their children, their animals and their home.

“I’m praying for you cause you live with a human hurricane!” one person wrote.

“I hope you already had plans for all those animals during the storm,” added another. “Your homemade cages and pens will not hold up. Did you think about that before getting a ton of farm animals without a barn??”

Others were not so kind to Evans, saying that the reality star had already squandered all of her good faith with them.

“If you cared you would have been already prepared days ago instead of bashing people online!!! Those home made pins aren’t going to hold up during the storm!!!” one person wrote.

On the flip side, some were shocked by the outpouring of vitriol against Evans. They posted messages of solidarity and admonished the other commentators.

“I have never seen so many haters in all my life. My goodness. What happened to if you have nothing nice to say don’t say anything at all?” one person wondered. “Praying for all effected. Stay safe.”

Evans is no stranger to storms, having weathered Hurricane Florence just last year. The reality star stuck it out at home with Eason and three of their children, though some fans argued that she should have fled to higher ground or a better shelter.

Evans was also decried for insensitivity during Florence, when some fans thought she was making light of the storm online. She posted photos of her children playing outside with the hashtag “what hurricane,” which her followers thought was cruel to the people who really were stranded or injured.

Evans is no longer in the cast of Teen Mom 2, so fans will have to rely exclusively on her social media output this time around if they want to hear how she handles Hurricane Dorian.