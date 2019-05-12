Jamie Lynn Spears’ Mother’s Day Post Includes Sister Britney, Says She Taught Her How to Be a Mom

Jamie Lynn Spears honored Mother’s Day with a special message touting mom Lynne Spears and sister Britney Spears as the women who showed her how to be a mom.

The post, which appeared on Spears’ Twitter, included an adorable throwback photo of the three Spears women. The 28-year-old wished her mom and sister a “Happy Mother’s Day,” praising both as “beautiful.”

She added that they “taught me everything I know about being a momma,” along with heart emojis.

Happy Mother’s Day to these two beautiful women, who taught me everything I know about being a momma💕 pic.twitter.com/I8rV3RzqsD — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) May 12, 2019

Spears’ sweet post about her sister comes amid continued mental health struggles and legal dram for the “Toxic” singer. On Friday, Britney appeared in court in Los Angeles where a judge ordered an evaluation of her conservatorship, according to Fox News. For 11 years, Britney’s father has controlled many aspects of her life. Britney’s lawyer reportedly rose early in the trial to request that the court be emptied, noting that the singer’s personal finances and minor children would be discussed.

Her parents were present at the hearing, after being snuck in through a side door. They exited the court the same way, Fox News reported. Judge Brenda Penny wrote in an order after the hearing that all present agreed to a 730 expert evaluation. Per Fox News’ reporting, the evaluation is typically used to determine the mental status and competence of a parent in a divorce case.

It’s unclear who will be evaluated, or whether it relates to Britney’s relationship with her two children, Sean and Jayden, or her father’s conservatorship over her. Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline currently has custody of the boys, but the visit with the “Gimme More” singer.

The judge did not indicate that she intends to make any major changes to the agreement currently in place. She ordered another hearing for September, where Britney’s status will be evaluated again. Judge Penny did, however, grant Britney, 37, a restraining order against Sam Lufti, a man who once claimed to be Britney’s manager, Fox News reported. He has been involved in several legal battles with Britney and her family throughout the years.

Conservatorship is also known as guardianship. Fox News noted that it’s usually an involuntary status reserved for elderly or ill people who are incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves. Fox News reported that it’s rarely used for people as highly functional as Britney, who struggles with bipolar disorder. This has led to some speculation that the singer may seek to end her conservatorship, which was put in place after a mental breakdown many years ago.