Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Welcomes Baby Girl

The Spears family is growing!

Jamie Lynn Spears has welcomed a baby girl with husband Jamie Watson, with the proud mom sharing the news with PEOPLE. Spears and Watson welcomed daughter Ivey Joan Watson, on Wednesday, April 11, at 10:02 a.m., with Ivey arriving in Covington, Louisiana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears also shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her family and writing, “Baby Ivey Joan Watson is here.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!” the mom of two told PEOPLE of her new arrival.

She also shared the inspiration behind her baby girl’s name, explaining, “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

Spears is also mom to daughter Maddie, 9, from a previous relationship. The proud sibling can be seen in the photos with baby Ivey, sporting a pink t-shirt that reads “Big Sister.”

Spears also included her older daughter in her pregnancy announcement, which she made on Instagram in December alongside a photo of herself holding hands with Maddie and Watson.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” the 27-year-old wrote. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.”

She continued, “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I [CAN’T] wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally.”

“I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through I[it] all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY … #12DaysofJLS,” she added.

Baby Ivey joins several cousins, as Spears’ sister, Britney Spears, is mom to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, while Spears and Britney’s brother, Bryan, is dad to daughter Lexie.

Recently, Spearsused Instagram to share a photo of Maddie fishing with Britney’s sons, with the trio standing in a lush green are beside a body of water, all three proudly displaying their catches.

“Cousins,” she captioned the snap.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com