‘Mom’ Star Jaime Pressly Welcomes Twin Boys

Jaime Pressly is officially a mom for the second time around — or is it third? The Mom actress and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi welcomed twin boys into the world on Oct. 16.

The couple named their boys Leo and Lenon.

They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The twin boys are the couple’s first children together, as Pressly shares her 10-year-old son Dezi James with ex Eric Calvo.

Pressly and Hijazi announced their pregnancy in June, ten years after she had given birth to Dezi.

“Doing it 10 years older [is] really night and day!” Pressly told PEOPLE in September, saying she feels “ten years wiser.” As for the difference in carrying two children as compared to one? She says “Having eight limbs moving around is something very alien.”

“There’s a lot more discomfort than there was with one,” she added. “I’ve had a fairly easy pregnancy considering so many women go through so much worse, so I’ve been very, very lucky.”

Pressly also said that Dezi is “so excited” about being a big brother. “He’s been begging for a sibling since kindergarten. It’s about time!” she said.

As for the twins, Pressly is excited that they will always have each other.

“It’s gonna be nice that they have a built-in buddy,” she said. “Because having an only child for 10 years is proving to be a little more difficult than I thought — only because you have to constantly entertain [them] or find a play date. Whereas now with twins, it comes with a play date.”

“I wanted a girl, but boys love their mamas and I’m a tomboy anyway, so it’s kind of fitting.”

Pressley will appear in seven episodes of Mom this fall before going on maternity leave. She is scheduled to return to the sitcom in January.