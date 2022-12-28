Tom Brady Shares Photo With Kids of First Christmas Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

It looks like Tom Brady had a nice Christmas with his family. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to his Instagram Story this week to share a photo of his three children enjoying the holiday. And in the story, Brady wrote "Merry Xmas" as his three kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, were standing in front of the Christmas tree.

This is the first Christmas Brady has spent with the kids since he divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen in October. The couple was married for 13 years and shares two kids — Benjamin and Vivian. Brady shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. He couldn't spend Christmas Day with his family since the Buccaneers were playing the Arizona Cardinals that night. Brady led the Buccaneers to a 19-16 victory in overtime, and the team is one step closer to reaching the playoffs.

"Keep it close in the fourth quarter and you know you've got a shot," Brady said after the game, per the Buccaneers' official website. "In the fourth quarter, we executed pretty well, broke some tackles, ran hard, a lot of guys made plays in the pass game, contested catches, guys hit as soon as they caught it and came up with it. The defense really stepped up. Down 10 in the fourth quarter on the road, it was good to find a way to get a win."

While getting a win is a good Christmas present for Brady, spending the day without his family was a new experience for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast before the game. "And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it's just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."