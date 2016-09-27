Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s New Life as Parents

(Photo: Twitter / @Cosmopolitan)

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the duo are quickly settling into their new life as parents.

“Behati and Adam are home with Dusty and they are completely attached to her,” a source told E! News. “They both don’t want to leave Dusty out of their sight,”

“Family and close friends come over to see Dusty,” the source added, noting that the newborn has received plenty of gifts. “Dusty is a happy baby,” the insider said.

The source also shared that Prinsloo is quickly adapting to her new role.

“Behati loves being a mom and can’t wait to eventually expand the family more,” the insider revealed.

“Behati is breastfeeding and lost a big chunk of her weight when she had the baby,” they added. “The weight gain was mainly in her belly during the pregnancy.”

The source shared that the new mom is “taking it easy” but will “likely go back to working out once Dusty is more settled.”

Prinsloo, who models for Victoria’s Secret, is not currently scheduled to walk in the company’s annual fashion show, but “that can always change,” the source shared. The show usually takes place in November each year, and models like Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima have previously walked the runway just months after giving birth.