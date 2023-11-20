Important Phone Call Planned Between Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly called his father, King Charles III, on the phone last week to wish him a happy 75th birthday, and a follow-up conversation may finally be coming. There were conflicting reports about the king's birthday celebrations – first news outlets in the U.K. reported that the prince and Meghan Markle had turned down an invitation, but sources in the U.S. claimed that they had not been invited in the first place. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex split the difference by calling the king on the phone.

Prince Harry reportedly called King Charles on his birthday, Tuesday, Nov. 14, and insiders believe it is the first time the two have spoken on the phone in about six months. He also sent over a video of his children, Archie and Lilibet singing "Happy Birthday" for their grandfather. Another report by The Telegraph claims that Markle briefly joined the birthday call to send her well-wishes to the king. Perhaps most significantly, sources said that Prince Harry and King Charles planned another phone call for this week, which insiders expect to mark a "shift" and a "turning point" in their relationship.

So far there has been no official word about any planned meetings between the estranged prince and his father, though Prince Harry's calls for an apology and a reconciliation have been public. A source close to the monarchy told Page Six that many people within the institution were angry about last week's phone call. They said that Prince Harry and Markle were "total hypocrites," believing that they leaked news of the phone call on purpose. To the palace insiders, this contradicts the Sussexes' usual cries for privacy.

A source close to the Sussexes told Page Six that they did not leak news of the phone call and had no idea how the word got out. They also confirmed that Prince Harry is actively looking for chances to reconcile with king Charles, saying: "Of course Harry wants to have a better relationship with Charles. He is his father after all."

The future of the Sussexes' relationship with the British royal family is hard to predict, especially since Prince William is reportedly less eager to reconnect with his younger brother. Last week, PEOPLE obtained an excerpt from reporter Omid Scobie's new book about Prince Harry and Markle, which says that there is "no going back" for Prince William. For now, any conversations between the royals will happen behind closed doors.