Iliza Shlesinger Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is expecting her second child. The Good on Paper author and leading star announced her pregnancy with a video that featured a powerful message about her new baby's gender reveal and the environment. This video starts out as a skit of a traditional gender reveal party that begins with scenes of what appear to be attendees eating sweets and drinking champagne while the fictional couple prepares to open a box that will release balloons that will reveal the baby's sex.

It was instead the comedian who emerged from the box exclaiming, "If you didn't know balloons were bad before, it's okay, we all know now. Global warming is such a huge issue, and there's not a lot you can do, but what the least you can do is not release balloons selfishly into the air that come down into our nature and our waterways, killing our marine life."

"The least you can do is not rent a private plan and spray napalm in pink and blue all over your entire neighbors. And the very least you can do is not inadvertently commit arson by hodgepodging together homemade pyrotechnics that will burn down your community."

Shlesinger, who wrote in her caption, "WE'RE SO EXCITED… that no one had to die when we made the announcement! Remember, save the planet, our kids have to live here," went on to explain that it can be wonderful sharing the news of a new baby, but being mindful of the effects of such doing so is essential. "Having a baby is such an exciting moment. Revealing the sex of the baby is even more exciting. And you can keep it simple… like this." As she went on to share her pregnancy news with the world, the comedian announced, "This February, I'm having a boy."

In August 2021, the Righteous Gemstones star announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Noah Galuten. In January 2022, she welcomed her first child with her husband, a daughter named Sierra Mae. "We live in Hollywood and she is the first person I've been excited to meet," Shlesinger told PEOPLE at the time. "Mother and baby are doing beautifully. Dad's back hurts, unrelated to pregnancy."

According to the comedian, she chose the name Sierra because she "wanted a unique name evocative of nature." In her recent pregnancy announcement, the actress shared that her daughter is "waiting with so many toys!"

Shlesinger gained widespread recognition after winning Last Comic Standing Season 6 in 2008. Since then, she has released five Netflix stand-up comedy specials, including War Paint, Confirmed Kills and Elder Millennial.