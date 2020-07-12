How Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Son Zuma Broke Both His Arms

✖

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son Zuma experienced several, unfortunate accidents recently, as his father recounted. While on the "What's Cooking" vlog with Haute TV, Rossdale explained that his 11-year-old son managed to break both of his arms over a six-week period, as TooFab noted. How exactly did he break both of his arms during such a short period of time? As Rossdale explained, Zuma simply took a tumble twice, once on a bike and another while at home. But, rest assured, he also said that his son has been a total trooper throughout the ordeal.

Rossdale explained that his son first had an accident on a bike, which caused him to break his left arm. Although, it wasn't long before he broke his other arm, as well. "My little boy, Zuma, he had an accident. He broke his left arm on his bike and got a gash in his leg and got five stitches," he said. "[He] really beat himself up, which is bad enough except that two weeks ago — when we first got here from being not here — in four hours, he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. So now that's just healed and he [breaks] his left arm."

Rossdale, who was previously married to Stefani from 2002 to 2016, said that Zuma is "all fixed up" now. He also added that Zuma is the strongest of all of his children (Rossdale shares three sons with Stefani — Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo — and has a 31-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe, from a previous relationship). "He's so brave and he's so strong. He's a really tough kid, I'd be terrified if any of the other kids had to go through what he went through, 'cause he's by far the toughest," Rossdale explained. "Basically his right leg is... the only extremity that's safe at this point. He's amazing. He's got the kids' Motrin, he does his drugs every six hours to bring the pain down. And he's doing fine. I have to remind him to not lean on his broken arm."

Zuma has recently been spending time in Oklahoma at Blake Shelton's ranch along with Stefani and the rest of his family amidst this quarantine period. Rossdale recently opened up about quarantining separately from his children during an interview with SiriusXM. During the interview, which took place in April, the Bush frontman explained exactly how he's been able to keep in touch with his kids from afar. He said, regarding co-parenting during a pandemic, "That is the real big dilemma, for parents...kids... with split custody. I miss them. We do a lot of FaceTime."