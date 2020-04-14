Gavin Rossdale Expresses Frustration Over Co-Parenting ‘Dilemma’ With Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Due to Coronavirus

Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale share three kids, sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, and like many separated parents, the two are experiencing a bit of difficulty when it comes to custody of their boys during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s sons have been self-quarantining with Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma during the crisis, and Rossdale admitted during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on Friday that co-parenting has become a “real big dilemma.”

“It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” he said. The musician explained that he normally sees his boys every five days and spent the first two weeks of quarantine with them. Now, the kids are on Shelton’s “10,000-acre ranch” and Rossdale hasn’t seen them in two weeks. “I think it’s ok for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody,” he continued, adding that he is being very “mindful” of his sons. “I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

“I miss them, and they should be back. I have them the first week and then I haven’t had them for ten or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something,” Rossdale said, joking that while he was happy about the situation at first, “now I’m like, ‘I prefer it when they’re around.’” Until he’s able to see his sons again, the 54-year-old shared that the family has been doing a lot of FaceTiming, even though his sons often “don’t want to.” “I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot,” he joked.

Rossdale and Stefani married in 2002 and announced their separation in 2015. In 2019, Rossdale told Us Weekly that he and the No Doubt singer are “doing the best they can” for their boys. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” he said. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it.”