Gavin Rossdale Just Shared a Telling Thought on His and Gwen Stefani's Divorce

Long before Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were the cute couple they are today, the No Doubt singer was once married to Gavin Rossdale. The two were married for over a decade from 2002 to 2016. However, in a recent interview, the singer admitted that his most embarrassing moment in life was his divorce from Stefani, saying it wasn't something he wanted in the first place.

"The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage," he told The Guardian. Stefani filed for divorce in 2015 and the two made it official one year later. There were rumors around the time of their split that Rossdale allegedly had an affair with their nanny, Mindy Mann. Despite the swirling talk, Rossdale has made it clear a divorce was not in the books for him. While fans may be shocked to hear his response, this isn't the first time he's spoken of their divorce. During an interview with The Sun in 2017, he admitted that a divorce is one of the "most painful things to go through."

"[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not [...]," he admitted. "But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through." The two currently co-parent their three children: Kingston, 14; Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. Though it was a tough split for them, he admitted that they wanted to keep it as "seamless" as they could for the kids sake. "The one thing — the only good thing, because everything else is not good — is we care about the children and it's about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

While Rossdale has opened up a few times, Stefani commented on the day she found out about the alleged affair telling Harper's Bazaar that it was "the beginning of hell [...] like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret." Thankfully, the two are on good terms these days and Stefani seems to be happier than ever with current boyfriend Blake Shelton. In fact, the two have been quarantining together and spending lots of quality time with one another and with her kids.

Shelton, who's currently a judge on The Voice, credits Stefani — who's a former judge on the hit singing competition — to helping him get his hair and makeup ready before he goes live on-air. Although Shelton is not her children's biological father, she still wished him a happy Father's Day recently giving him credit for developing a close relationship with her kids.