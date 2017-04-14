Watch: Hoda Kotb Tears Up Talking Daughter Haley Joy Ahead of ‘Today’ Show Return

Hoda Kotb is set to make her return to the Today show on Monday, but it won’t be easy for the host to leave her baby girl, Haley Joy, behind.

In a new preview clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old discusses life as a mom and just how much she loves her new daughter.

“When I look at her, I see forever,” Kotb said, with tears in her eyes. “I see past me. I see the future which I guess I never saw.”

“I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family and by everyone who’s held her,” she continued. “There’s certainly no doubt about that. I don’t think she’s going to know what to do with all the love.”

Kotb took time off from her hosting duties after welcoming her adopted daughter in February, and the newborn has received nothing but love since her arrival.

We can’t wait to see Kotb back on our screens — watch the emotional clip above to prepare for her arrival.

