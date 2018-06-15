Hilary Duff Shares Hilarious Baby Name Suggested by 6-Year-Old Son

Hilary Duff might not have an idea for her first daughter’s name, but her 6-year-old son Luca has one in mind.

The 30-year-old Duff stopped by CBS‘ The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week, just a few days after announcing her pregnancy on June 8. Corden asked how Luca took the news of becoming a big brother.

“I think it’s a girl. He told his friends at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red butt monkey,” Duff said. “So we’ll see. We never know.”

Corden then asked if she had any names in mind.

“Well, we’re up for any kind of suggestion,” Duff replied. “But Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is the coolest name.”

Duff agreed it would be a unique name, since no one else at school would be named “Cofant.” Luca will correct her though, because he thinks “Crofant Croissant” needs to be said together.

Corden agreed that the name is pretty cool, so why not use it?

“It’s pretty strong,” Duff said of the name.

“There’s no way they’re not a success in whatever they turn their hands too,” Corden said. “No one’s ever working in a call center and called Cofant Croissant… He could do whatever he wants.”

Corden defended the name, telling Duff she should name the baby wither Cofant Croissant or Michelle.

Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma announced they are expecting on Instagram on June 8.

“Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited,” she wrote, adding exclamation points and an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Duff has not slowed down since the news, even going on a hike with Koma this week.

Since it has been awhile since she welcomed a newborn, Duff wrote on Instagram that she’s “getting practice with Lulu,” her sister Haylie Duff’s newborn daughter.

Duff told E! News in April she has trouble balancing parenting her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie and her acting career.

“I don’t always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others,” Duff said. “I’m a mother first, so he’s always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, ‘Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?’”

Duff now stars on TV Land’s Younger as Kelsey Peters. The show’s fifth season started on June 5 and it has already been renewed for a sixth season.

