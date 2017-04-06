Hilary Duff Reveals the Sweetest First Gift Her Son Ever Picked for Her

Look what I found. My favorite little soul 💔💔❤️can’t explain the feeling A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Hilary Duff isn’t shy about showing off her love for her adorable 5-year-old son, Luca.

The little boy often frequents Duff’s Instagram account and she recently shared a few new adorable photos of the dynamic mom and son duo.

“Look what I found,” the Younger star captioned a shot of herself holding a silly Luca in her arms. “My favorite little soul. Can’t explain the feeling.”

He also surprised his mom with an awesome new present, which she proudly displayed on the social medium.

“This is the first gift Luca has actually picked out for me all by himself. I couldn’t love it more,” she wrote of the Wonder Woman watch. “Going to wear this bad a** thing till it breaks #luckymom #wonderwomanrules.”

The 29-year-old mom clearly loves being a mama to her tyke. In March, she celebrated his fifth birthday with a heartfelt message.

“Hey kid,” she captioned a photo. “The past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love…I hope you take it. Happy Birthday Luca Cruz.”

