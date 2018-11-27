Hilary Duff Debuts Icy New ‘Do for Winter After Welcoming Baby Banks

Now that Hilary Duff is a mom of two, the star is switching up her look, debuting a brand new ‘do on Instagram on Monday.

The 31-year-old documented the process of taking her blond locks to an extra icy hue on her Instagram Story, first posting a boomerang of herself sitting in a salon chair with foils on her head as a team worked on her hair.

“Making me icy,” Duff wrote, tagging stylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon.

She then documented things in a series of videos, with her transformation going from lengthy to painful.

“You guys really love me, hey?” Duff asked her stylists in one clip. “Because this process is horrible! It’s gonna be all day!”

After her foils were removed, Duff showed off her wet locks in a mirror video, wondering, “Wow. Who is this person?”

When one of the stylists joked that Duff now needs a new name, the actress responded, “Yeah! Something sassy.”

In another clip, Duff further lamented the bleaching process while she was sitting with a cap over her hair, adding flame emojis to illustrate her point.

“This feels like hot flames on my head,” she said. “Whoever bleaches their hair all the time knows what I’m talking about. This is horrible. The hot flames are out of this world!”

“Put the fire out!” she exclaimed in another clip as she sat in a sink to get her hair washed.

After going through the process, Duff finally shared a snap of her completed look.

“The winter white out is complete,” she wrote. “What a process.”

She finished things off with an Instagram photo of herself rocking her new ‘do, writing, “”Twas a long long day but the mission was accomplished.”

Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed Banks in October, with Duff announcing her daughter’s birth on Instagram on Oct. 29.

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” the star wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.

Koma confirmed Banks’ birthdate in his own post, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

In addition to Banks, Duff is also mom to 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hilaryduff