Hilary Duff Gets Candid on Her Daughter’s Struggle With Colic

Hilary Duff is opening up about the struggles of motherhood, revealing in a recent post that her 2-month-old daughter suffers from colic.

The former Lizzie McQuire star took to Instagram Tuesday with a plea for help, revealing that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma have been experiencing a number of sleepless nights since welcoming their daughter.

Duff and Koma welcomed Banks Violet Bair in late October.

“Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right?” the Disney Channel alum captioned the photo. “Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer…nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!”

“We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments,” she continued, adding, “Oh and happy new year [laughing out loud] #thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers??”

Duff, who had alluded to her daughter’s condition earlier this week in a photo in honor of Banks turning 2-months-old, later took to her Instagram Story to share a text exchange between herself and Koma, in which Koma gave them props for handling the difficult nights.

“I’m really proud of us ba,” he wrote. “This s– isn’t easy and we are so good and kind and patient with each other even when it’s really f–ing hard.”

“Yes we are killin the game. Luh u the most,” Duff replied.

“Love you more,” Koma added.

Duff captioned the screenshot, “2019 realness My Man #colicbaby.”

The couple’s difficulty with Banks’ colic and Duff’s plea for help were thankfully met with support and advice from other parents who have experienced the same thing.

“My little girl was and sometimes still has colic problems. She’s 11 months now and it’s not nearly as bad as it used to be,” one person wrote. “We would give her colic drops to help. We finally found a formula that worked for her since I couldn’t produce breast milk. All in all it will get better and eventually end.”

“I swore by colic calm and chamomile tea [with] a bay leave in boiled water. A [little] bit of sugar. Put in 4 oz bottle and let baby sip on it warm. Then put a pillow on your lap and lay babe down on belly over it and rub back,” another suggested. “It really helps relieve gas and pressure. Poor babe and mama. It’s so tough and frustrating but it will get better!”

According to the National Institutes of Health, colic affects between 10 percent and 40 percent of babies, and is defined as any infant who inconsolably cries “for more than three hours per day, more than three days per week, for longer than three weeks.” Although the exact cause of colic is not known, proposed causes are said to be developing digestive and nervous system, gas, hormones, and oversensitivity to noise and light.

Recommended treatments for breastfed babies include “the probiotic Lactobacillus reuteri and reducing maternal dietary allergen intake.”