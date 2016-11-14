Hilary Duff Flaunts Even More Bikini Pictures On Vacation

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Former Disney star Hilary Duff was showing some serious skin as she rocked a bikini while on vacation with her fitness trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh.

The two set off for a romantic getaway in Mexico this past weekend, and the 29-year-old actress has been documenting the trip on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Duff shared a bikini snap on Instagram while holding the day’s catch from the sea. “Caught this today spear fishing!!!!” Duff wrote in the caption. “The only reason I don’t eel terrible is because I’m eating it for lunch.”

Caught this today spear fishing!!! 🐟🐠the only reason I don’t feel terrible is because I’m eating it for lunch 🌮🌮 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 12, 2016 at 10:36am PST

TMZ was able to sneak a few photos of the lovebirds while on the beach. The two were all smiles as they were taking in their tropical surroundings. Check out the most recent snaps of Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh here.

While on Good Day New York back in June, Duff was asked about the fitness trainer. She nonchalantly said, “We’ve known each other for a really long time and he’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun together. It’s nice to have that excitement in my life.”

Four weeks ago, Hilary Duff confirmed with an Instagram photo that she was dating Jason Walsh. She shared a photo with the caption, “Date night with J,” followed by a heart emoji.

Date night with J ❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

This is the first relationship that the Lizzie McGuire alum has been in since her 2014 split from Mike Comrie. Last week, Duff opened up about her marriage with her now ex-husband.

“It is a sacred thing, obviously,” Duff said. “It’s something to be taken very seriously, and I was so happy to be married. I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time. I never want to have any negative…I mean, that’s hard to say: ‘no negative feelings.’ But we got together based on love and we separated in a very loving way. I can’t imagine going through that process with anyone but him, and he continues to be my very good friend. That’s honestly speaking from my heart. So, I think we handled it very consciously and with a lot of love. But marriage is sacred and marriage is not for everyone. Marriage is work. Marriage is really hard. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you going to get married again?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’”

To keep up with Hilary Duff, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about these latest Hilary Duff bikini pics?

[H/T TMZ]

This article was originally published on www.comicbook.com