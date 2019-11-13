Hilary Duff’s Fiance Matthew Koma Gets Tattoo of Daughter Banks and Future Stepson Luca

Hilary Duff’s fiancé Matthew Koma, is deeply committed to his family. The musician revealed a new tattoo dedicated to his and Duff’s 1-year-old daughter Banks as well as his soon-to-be stepson, Luca, 7. The ink shows a child’s hand holding onto a smaller child’s hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Nov 12, 2019 at 9:52am PST

“Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday,” Koma captioned the photo of the design. “Thank you [Curt Montgomery Tattoos] for engraving my kids.”

Koma and Duff welcomed Banks in October 2018. The little girl joined big brother Luca, who Duff welcomed with her now ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2012. Duff and Comrie separated in 2014 and filed for divorce the year after. The divorce was finalized in 2016, with Duff and Koma making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017. They were off and on for a while, breaking up and making up later that year.

Duff spoke about the “timing” of their relationship on The Talk in 2017, saying, “Third time’s a charm!”

Then, in 2018, she revealed they were expecting baby Banks. In an interview with Parents, Duff opened up about Koma’s special relationship with Luca.

“I think that Luca liking Matt was the biggest concern of Matt’s life,” she told the magazine. “He didn’t want to be forceful and bring a bunch of gifts over you know? He was like, ‘I am just going to let him come to me.’ I think it was a really smart move because now they have such a special relationship and they have their games that they play that I’m not really involved in. They call themselves the sweet team, and I’m the broccoli team, which is so unfair. Matt is so helpful and so great with Luca. He knows that Luca has a great dad too, so he is like, ‘I feel so lucky that I get to experience watching him grow up and be his special friend.’”

Last Father’s Day, Duff called Koma “the most natural papa bear.”

“You always put us first,” she continued on social media at the time. “You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you…. but they will. It’s a gift I get to witness [every day]. We love you more than words.”

They got engaged in May 2019, but sparked rumors recently that they had already secretly tied the knot when Koma referred to Duff as his “wife” on social media, but Duff seemingly denied it soon after.