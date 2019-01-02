Hilary Duff Criticized For Choice of Food While Breastfeeding 2-Month-Old Daughter

Hilary Duff got some hate from fans who didn’t think her choice of food was appropriate as she breast-fed baby Banks.

While on a vacation getaway, the Younger star took to Instagram to show a photo of herself taking a bit of some Brussel sprouts at Acre Restaurant and Bar in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

“[Acre Baja] was bomb,” Duff wrote in the caption of the post, where she could be seen nursing the baby and eating.

The photo came just a few hours after Duff had asked fans for advice on colic, a condition which is described as “frequent, prolonged and intense crying or fussiness in a healthy infant.” Fans came after Duff saying that her food choices while breast-feeding might be to blame for baby Banks condition, according to Us Weekly.

“Sweetheart, that right there could be the reason for colic… Brussels sprouts are a very gassy food as well as cabbage and could be causing sweet baby a tummy ache,” One Instagram user commented on the post.

Another added: “Brussels sprouts will make your baby gassy. I know you’re a super healthy eater, but cutting back for now on those will help.”

A third recommended avoiding all vegetables from the Brassica family, such as broccoli and cauliflower.

The outlet went further and asked pediatrician Dr. Jen Trachtenberg for her opinion on the subject, adding that she does not restrict what nursing mothers eat.

“Babies are often gassy and crying because they are babies and it’s not food related,” the Pediatrician in Your Pocket video host told the publication. “Moms can unnecessarily end up on just bread and water from restricting so many potential gassy foods.”

Though the former Lizzie McGuire star and her boyfriend Matthew Koma — who welcomed baby Banks at the end of October — seem to be struggling with her fussiness, Dr. Trachtenber added that things will get better soon.

“Colic usually ends at about 3 months of age,” she said, adding some advice for the parents of the 2-month-old baby.

“Swaddling a baby can be very helpful,” she added, as is massaging. Dr. Trachtenberg recommended rubbing the baby’s belly in circular motions while pedaling their legs in the air as if they’re riding a bicycle. According to Dr. Trachtenberg, there is also new evidence suggesting that probiotics can soothe colicky babies.

Along with baby Banks, Duff is also mom of 6-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.