Hilary Duff Celebrates National Daughter Day With Baby Bump Photo

Hilary Duff’s family of three is set to expand to a family of four any day now, and the former Disney actress is more than ready to meet her baby girl, so much so that she has already celebrated her first National Daughter Day.

“Don’t know how I missed #nationaldaughterday but here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking,” Duff captioned an image posted to Instagram on Wednesday, showing herself and sister Haylie Duff cradling her growing baby bump. “I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter! I don’t know what I possibly did so right! #waitingonyouB.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum announced in June that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting their first child together, saying they “made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!”

Since that initial announcement, she has been documenting her growing baby bump on social media, last month sharing a heartwarming shoutout to her little bundle of joy.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a Boomerang of herself smelling a flower. “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you.”

More recently, the pregnant Younger star shared photos from her maternity shoot, which featured herself, Koma, and her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, whose top baby name for his little sister is “Cofant Croissant.”

The little girl will be the couple’s first child together and Duff’s second, as she shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.