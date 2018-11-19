Hilary Duff Jokes Baby Banks Needs to ‘Try Harder’ as Newborn Snoozes Through Silly Family Photo

Hilary Duff’s newborn baby Banks Violet Bair didn’t get the memo to be silly in their latest family portrait.

The Disney Channel alum took to Instagram Saturday to share a sweet photo of her family of four showcasing their humor, with Duff and her 6-year-old son Luza Cruz sticking out their tongues and the actress’ boyfriend Matthew Koma showing off his new pink ‘do. Meanwhile, baby Banks seemed unenthused, the little one sound asleep in Duff’s arms.

“Banks … you gotta try harder,” the Younger actress captioned the image.

Banks, Duff and Koma’s first child together, was born on Oct. 25, with both of the proud parents making the exciting announcement just days later.

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff announced. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” Koma wrote in his announcement. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The little girl, who Duff and Koma had announced they were expecting back in June, was several days past her due date, as Duff revealed just days prior to giving birth. She was eventually welcomed via an at-home, “natural, drug-free,” water birth. Duff was surrounded by family, friends, her doula, and midwives during her lengthy labor, Banks arriving after “like, five pushes.”

Following the little one’s birth, the 31-year-old actress appeared on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast, revealing that she had a “super delicious” smoothie made from her daughter’s placenta.

“It was the most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

“I was a little wigged out, to be honest with you,” Duff admitted, though she explained that she became convinced to try it after hearing theories claiming it would prevent post-partum depression and stop the post-birth bleeding.

Since welcoming Banks, Duff, who has been consuming the rest of her placenta in ice cube form, has been enjoying life as a mom-of-two. Just like she had throughout her pregnancy journey, she has continued to share updates on her daily life, including insights into baby Banks, who recently had an outing with her cousins – Haylie Duff’s daughters Lulu Gray and Ryan Ava Erhard.