Hilary Duff’s Baby Banks Celebrates First Thanksgiving With the Family

Hilary Duff’s newborn daughter Banks Violet Bair is taking it easy on her first Thanksgiving.

Following her Oct. 25 birth, the nearly 1-month-old is gearing up to celebrate her first major holiday, and she appears to already be hitting the snooze button before the Thanksgiving feast can even begin.

On Thursday, Banks’ proud papa, Matthew Koma, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the little girl as the family prepares for the day’s festivities. Captioning the image “Happy Thanksgiving,” Banks can be seen being delicately held in Koma’s arms as she stares into the camera.

Banks may be relaxing today, but she was busy in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Eve, helping mom Hilary Duff start Thanksgiving dinner preparations early.

“The Bean helping me in the kitchen…Getting ready for Thanksgiving,” the Younger actress captioned a photo shared to her Instagram Story of the little girl swaddled against her chest.

Banks Violet Bair made her way into the world last month several days after her due date. Mom Hilary Duff even attempted to induce labor when her “eviction notice” didn’t work. The former Disney Channel star shared with her Instagram followers that she had resorted to eating Los Angeles-based Caioti Pizza’s special “Maternity Salad,” whose special dressing is said to kick start labor.

The actress went into labor during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, welcoming her daughter via an at-home, “natural, drug-free,” water birth, both Duff and Koma later announcing the newest addition to their family on Instagram.

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff announced at the time. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” Koma wrote in his announcement. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Duff and Koma dated on and off for years before ending up back together in early 2017, something that they credited to timing and the third time being a charm. In June, the couple made the exciting announcement that they had “made a little princess,” their first child together. Shortly after the announcement, they had also shared an inside look of their gender reveal party, which aptly took place on Mother’s Day.

Baby Banks joins big brother Luca Cruz, 6, who Duff shares with ex Mike Comrie.