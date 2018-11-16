Hilary Duff’s Baby Banks Adorably Accessorizes for Photo

Hilary Duff’s new baby is all girl, already accessorizing for photos at just a few weeks old.

On Thursday, the Dinsey Channel alum took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white snap of her three-week-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, showing the little bundle of joy donning a tiny bracelet.

Captioning the image with only a series of sparkle and flower emojis, the actress, 31, linked out to the bracelet’s designer, Rainbow Row’s, whose owner, Rachel, started the business following the birth of her first daughter and her endless search to find tiny jewelry for her.

Duff welcomed baby Banks on Oct. 25 with boyfriend Matthew Koma, the two announcing the birth of their first child on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff announced. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” Koma wrote in his announcement. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The couple, who have been dating since early 2017, had initially announced that they were expecting a “little princess” of their own in June. Shortly after that announcement, the actress had shared a video from her gender reveal party, which suitably took place on Mother’s Day.

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, Duff was very open with her fans, documenting the journey from a mom-of-one – she shares 6-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous relationship with Mike Comrie – to a mom-of-two. In the days before giving birth, she lamented about how she was past her due date, going to such extremes to induce labor that she turned to Los Angeles-based Caioti Pizza’s special “Maternity Salad,” whose special dressing is said to kick start labor.

Duff eventually went into labor during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, but instead of going to the hospital, she had chosen to welcome her little girl into the world at home via a home water birth, which she opened up about during an appearance on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. The actress was surrounded by her family, doula, and midwives as she went through the hours-long labor before eventually welcoming baby Banks. Duff said that as soon as her baby girl was placed in her arms, Banks outstretched her harms and reached towards her neck, “as if to give me a hug.”