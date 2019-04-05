Hilaria Baldwin Says She Is Pregnant But Is ‘Most Likely Experiencing Miscarriage’

Hilaria Baldwin announced on Thursday that she’s pregnant — but believes she’s suffering a miscarriage.

The mom of four and wife of Alec Baldwin opened up about her situation in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage,” she wrote. “I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest.”

“I think it’s important to show the truth,” Baldwin, 35, continued, “because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

“There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand,” she added.

She then explained the details of what was happening with her pregnancy.

“So, this is what is going on now,” she wrote. “The embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty … but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

“I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family,” Baldwin continued. “My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting.”

She ended her post asking for kindness from her social media followers.

“In your comments, please be kind,” she wrote. “I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.”

Baldwin shared another message on her Instagram Story addressing the media. “Do not send paparazzi to my home,” she wrote. “I will continue to post photos to my Instagram that you can use for free. I would like some physical space from being chased with cameras right now. Thank you in advance for your understanding and your courtesy.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share four children: daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5, and sons Rafael Thomas, 3, Leonardo Angel Charles, 2, and Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months. Alec is also dad to 23-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.