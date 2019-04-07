Hilaria Baldwin Posts Emotional Thanks to Fans Follow Miscarriage Revelation

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Saturday Night Live actor Alec Baldwin, thanked fans for their support on Instagram Friday, a day after revealing she is “most likely experiencing miscarriage.”

On Friday, Baldwin shared a photo of herself with her adorably children, accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she thanked her fans for their love and sharing their own experiences.

“Thank you for your support and thank you for your stories. I want to assure you that I know I will be ok,” the 35-year-old yoga instructor wrote. “I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all…being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love.”

Baldwin continued, “I am grateful that you listened and I’m grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with. I don’t know what I would do without my community. Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing. I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey.”

She added a heart emoji and the hashtag “never alone.”

On Saturday, Baldwin shared a photo of Alec holding their youngest, 10-month-old Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, who has an adorable grin on his face. In the caption, Baldwin explained why she counts every week of a child’s first year and how she takes photos of them to track their growth.

“In happy news: look at this magical baby,” Baldwin wrote. “I get so many questions why count the weeks during the first year…after his first year, I will take all the photos and put them together in a little video. I did this with all my kids. I know it’s a bit excessive and silly, but I love celebrating life. Think of it like the people who take a photo of themselves every day for a year.”

On Thursday, Baldwin shared an emotional Instagram update, revealing that she is “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.” She chose to be open with her followers at an early stage to “normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

“The embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty … but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy,” Baldwin wrote. “I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

She went on to thank her doctors, friends and family, noting that her husband and four children have helped her see “how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly.”

Baldwin and Alec married in 2012 and are also parents to Leonardo, 2, Rafael, 3, and Carmen, 5. Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger are also parents to model Ireland Baldwin, 23.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images