Hilaria Baldwin Posts Pregnancy Photo With Daughter Placing Stickers on Baby Bump

While Alec Baldwin was getting ready for his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, posted a new photo showing off her growing baby bump.

The March 3 photo shows Hilaria with four-year-old daughter Carmen putting stickers on Hilaria’s baby bump to celebrate her third trimester. “Carmen is decorating her baby brother,” the proud mom wrote.

As usual, Hilaria also included some words of wisdom in the caption.

“Every single time I do this, I can’t believe the elasticity of the human body,” the 34-year-old wrote. “It’s hard, and I get tired (especially with 3 on the outside), but I feel so lucky to have experienced this in my life. I always tell people that their bodies are capable of so much — and given the right care and fuel, you can really feel good and strong from the inside out.”

Hilaria has posted several other photos since then, including an adorable photo of two-year-old son Rafael Thomas bundled up in the cold New York City winter and drinking a “babycchino almond milk with coco powder.”

On Sunday, she said her children “just smashed my phone,” but that did not stop her from posting another cute photo of Baldwin sleeping in bed with their daughter.

“It really is amazing watching your children grow up…I got Carmen these little workbooks because she is interested in spelling. And every night she wants to do a few pages with me,” Hilaria wrote on Monday when she shared another photo of Carmen. “We just finished the letter ‘L.’ Imagining her as a tiny baby and now learning how to spell is really incredible. I know so many of you have been watching her grow up, so I wanted to share. Tell me also about different activities you use or used to help your kids…xoxo.”

Hilaria has been keeping fans up to date on her latest pregnancy by posting revealing photos on Instagram. In January, she shared a botomless photo to mark three months into her pregnancy. She was only wearing a bra and a white bathrobe in a hotel bathroom.

The health-conscious Hilaria has also shared videos on how to stretch while pregnant. She is also a teacher at Yoga Vida in New York.

Baldwin made another appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, playing President Donald Trump once again. He already has three kids with Hilaria – Rafael, Carmen and one-year-old Leonardo. He also has a daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

