Hilaria Baldwin Confirms Miscarriage: ‘Thank You All for Listening’

After days keeping her fans up to date, Hilaria Baldwin confirmed a tragic loss in her family.

The 35-year-old yoga instructor took to Instagram Tuesday that she suffered a miscarriage during her fifth pregnancy with husband Alec Baldwin.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” Baldwin wrote along with a photo of her family. “I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories.”

“We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you,” she concluded, adding a purple heart.

Alec’s wife had kept fans up to date since she revealed on Instagram last week that she was “most likely suffering a miscarriage.”

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage,” she shared at the time. “I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest.”

Hours before she confirmed the devastating news, Baldwin appeared on the Today show to discuss her post, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m pretty sure that this is not gonna stick,” she said, revealing she would be visiting the doctor’s office right after the appearance. “And, you know what, when we agree to be parents we have to accept the good and the bad. Whether our child gets a scraped knee or gets their heart broken when they’re a teenager or gets really sick, or God forbid something worse, we have to realize that it’s not just all diapers and blankets and hair bows. We have to open our hearts and realize that there’s gonna be hard moments too.”

Baldwin explained she chose to share her story because for her it would have been harder to “do it silently.”

“I wanted to come out and speak about it because it’s something so many people deal with and, as women, we’re trained to deal with it silently,” she said on the show. “You’re definitely not supposed to say anything before 12 weeks. And some of that is because people are superstitious or that’s how they feel that they’re going to be stronger and a lot of it for other people is fear. And I don’t think we have to live with such fear.”

Baldwin and her husband Alec share four children: Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 10 months.

“I have four children. I get to go home and hug them,” she added. “There are plenty of stories on my Instagram, that’s not other peoples’ stories. And those people, for me, are so strong. People were telling me they had 11 miscarriages and no children and they are still there. They’re still showing up. They’re bringing love onto my Instagram. I mean that is so inspiring. I have so much respect for them.”