Here’s Where Meghan Markle Had Her Baby Boy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly welcomed their first royal baby, a son, via home birth.

The couple welcomed baby Sussex, who has yet to be named, at 5:26 a.m. local time on Monday, May 6, and the official announcement from Buckingham Palace seemed to confirm that the Duchess of Sussex followed through with her plans to give birth at Frogmore Cottage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 5.26am,” the official statement read. “The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” it continued.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” it added, seemingly confirming a homebirth.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

While details surrounding the birth had been kept a secret, it had long been speculated that the Duchess would break away from tradition and welcome her first child at the couple’s new Windsor Estate residence. The theory had gained steam in December and remained prominent in the months leading up to the birth.

At the time, it had also been revealed that Markle’s mother would be at her daughter’s side throughout the “natural” birth.

“Doria plans to be around a lot when the baby arrives, and there are plans for her to have a dedicated space at their home,” a source previously said. “She wants to be on hand to help Meghan and Harry with the baby. Doria will be involved and if she’s involved she will be encouraging Meg to for a natural birth.”

The birth marked a stark break away from the arrival of recently arrived new royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children and Harry and William themselves, who were all welcomed at St. Mary’s Lindo Wing.

While there had been initial concern regarding the possibility of a homebirth and the wellbeing of both mother and child, a proud new dad Harry announced shortly after the birth that both his wife and son are doing well and are healthy and happy.

The birth of their first child, who is seventh in line to the throne, comes just days before the duke and duchess will celebrate their first wedding anniversary.