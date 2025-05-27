Heidi Klum Joined by Son Henry at American Music Awards — See the Photos

Heidi Klum’s son is following in his mother’s footsteps!

The 51-year-old supermodel’s 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel, walked the red carpet alongside his mother ahead of the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, coordinating in chic all-black looks.

Klum’s black gown brought the drama with a plunging neckline, structured shoulders and bold cutouts, pairing the dress with knee-high leather boots and glamorous waves in her hair. Samuel, meanwhile, looked classic in a black suit with a matching black button-down shirt.

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Klum and her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal along with Leni, 20, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, had a grand time on the red carpet, sweetly holding hands as they posed for photos.

The fun continued all day, as the mother-son duo shared some fun moments on the way to Las Vegas, where Klum was set to present at the AMAs. In an Instagram post shared earlier in the day by the Project Runway star, Klum and her son could be seen dancing to Drake’s “Fancy” while riding the escalator at the airport. “Guess tonight’s category @amas,” Klum wrote in the caption.

Klum has been giving her son valuable advice about the world of modeling since before he made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Heidi Klum, Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“They ask me about it. Especially my son Henry,” Klum told told Access Hollywood in March when asked if her kids ever get advice from her on modeling. “He was like, ‘Oh, what should I do?’”



“In any case, it’s funny that he asked me, you know? He was like, ‘You know, mom, I really want to get into modeling, what do you think about it?’” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Wow! Who knew that you wanted to do this? I thought you were always more into music and different types of things,’ and all of a sudden he was like, ’Yeah, I want to give this a shot. Do you think I can do this?’”

“And I’m like, ‘You’re like, so handsome, of course you should do this,’” she recalled. “So he strutted around a little bit at home.”