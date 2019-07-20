‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Andrea Brooks Reveals She’s Pregnant

When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks could not be having a better week. First, she was promoted to series regular status on The CW’s Supergirl as Lex Luthor’s sidekick Eve Teschmacher, then she revealed she is expecting her first child. The 30-year-old Canadian actress did not reveal who the baby’s father is.

Brooks broke the news herself on Instagram Thursday, when she posted a picture of herself in front of the Vancouver skyline, cradling her growing baby bump.

“My biggest role yet,” she wrote in the caption, adding a pregnant woman emoji.

Brooks later told Entertainment Tonight the baby is a girl and she is five months along. The baby is due before the end of the year.

“I can’t wait until the baby is old enough to play pretend,” Brooks told ET. “That was my favorite thing to do as a kid, and I suppose I never stopped. I hope my daughter enjoys all the wonders that childhood brings.”

Brooks said she was most nervous about the “newborn baby stage,” especially since she is the first of her friends to welcome a baby.

“None of my close friends have babies yet, so this will be a whole new adventure! I’m also determined to strike the right balance between work and motherhood,” Brooks said. “I know it will be challenging at times, but I want my daughter to see that her mother works hard at what she loves.”

The actress has no plans to take a break, but said Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner have found ways to work around her pregnancy. When Calls the Heart is on hiatus, but the Hallmark Channel team has been “wonderful and supportive,” Brooks said.

“I think it would be neat to integrate an actual pregnancy into a character’s storyline, but that is ultimately not up to me,” Brooks said of her When Calls the Heart character Faith Carter. “There are many creative ways to deal with pregnancy while shooting.”

Brooks spent this weekend in San Diego for Comic-Con to promote the new season of Supergirl. Before the convention kicked off, news broke that Brooks will be promoted from a recurring star to series regular. She joined the show in 2016.

“I’m currently at Comic-Con promoting the new season of Supergirl. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for Eve this year,” Brooks told ET. “I also have a movie premiering on the Hallmark Channel’s streaming service in August titled In the Key of Love. It also stars Laura Osnes and Scott Foster. Stay tuned for more information about that!”

Supergirl Season 5 kicks off on Oct. 6, while When Calls the Heart wrapped up its sixth season in June. Hallmark renewed the beloved series for a seventh season in April.

