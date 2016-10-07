Halle Berry Fires Back at Instagram Troll: ‘I Am Not at All Ashamed of My Children’

❤️👧🏽🗯👦🏽🗯❤️ A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:14pm PDT

Halle Berry has had enough of one critic on Instagram.

The Kidnap star posted a photo of her two children, Nahla Aubrey and Maceo Martinez, on Instagram on Thursday. The picture was of the two kids’ beaming smiles and the rest of their bodies, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Berry purposefully cropped out half of their faces in order to protect their privacy. But one Internet troll thought Berry was “ashamed” of her children because she didn’t show their whole face.

Apparently, this critic has criticized her on multiple occasions and the actress has had enough and responded.

“I’ve noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear– I’m not at all ashamed of children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children,” Berry wrote.

“It’s my belief, and I’m not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it’s my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can. When they grow and they’re of age and they want share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day.”

Many other Instagram users applauded the actress for standing up for her children and their rights to privacy.

“Protect your babies! We don’t need to see them. They are not actors/celebrities! God bless you and them,” wrote one user.

“Yasss halle for the humble clapback, just like #catwoman would’ve done lol,” wrote another.