Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Identical to Daughter Apple in Rare Photo Together

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Paltrow’s friend shared a rare photo of her with her 15-year-old daughter, Apple, this weekend, and the two of them are hard to tell apart. Fans marveled at the picture, noting that the duo are practically identical.

Paltrow turned 47 years old on Friday, and she celebrated with family and friends. She was with TV personality and entertainment journalist Derek Blasberg, who posted a photo of her in a hug sandwich. To Paltrow’s left is her mother, Blythe Danner, and to her right is her daughter, Apple.

“Today is the middle one’s birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline,” Blasberg wrote. “Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn’t fall from the tree – and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever [Gwyneth Paltrow]!”

Blasberg ended his caption with a pierced heart emoji and a birthday cake emoji. The picture racked up over 49,000 likes over the weekend, and plenty of comments as well. Commenters remarked on Paltrow’s apparently strong genes, as they clearly carried over to Apple.

“Beautiful girls,” one fan wrote.

“Happiest Birthday wishes to a smart, talented, amazingly beautiful woman who’s family is strong and life is enviable!! Time to hide Apple!” added another.

“You’re all stunning, but Apple is just GORGEOUS,” a third wrote.

Apple and her younger brother, 13-year-old Moses, both come from Paltrow’s previous marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple split back in 2014, finalizing their divorce in 2016. However, they are on apparently good terms, as Paltrow attended the birthday party of Martin’s new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, earlier this month.

Paltrow has a thriving new relationship as well, having married producer Brad Falchuck in January of 2018. Falchuck posted his own heartfelt note to Paltrow on her birthday.

“Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it — she’s the greatest human being ever,” he wrote. “She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings.”

“Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her — blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too,” he continued. “Soft, hard-working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world.”

“She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that,” he concluded. “Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you.”