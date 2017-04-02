Gwen Stefani’s Kids Draw on Tattoos That Match Blake Shelton’s

Gwen Stefani‘s kids definitely look up to Blake Shelton!

On Saturday, the No Doubt frontwoman shared an adorable photo to Instagram of four arms with matching tattoos. One of the arms was the country singer’s, but the others appeared to belong to her sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While their tattoos might not be permanent, the kids’ arms bear the same deer tracks and barbed wire.

While the kids seem to enjoy goofing off and copying the tattoo, Shelton has been open in the past about how much he regrets the tattoo.

MORE: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Have Dance Party With Their Families

“To this moment, people still come up to me and say, ‘Man, ladybugs … that’s cool. What does that mean to you?’” he told Great American Country in 2009, according to Us Weekly. “I probably have the crappiest tattoo — not only in country music, but maybe the world.”

[H/T Getty/ Kevin Winter]

Related:

Watch: Gwen Stefani Makes Blake Shelton Jealous With Flirty Comments on ‘The Voice’

Watch: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Give Fans a Surprise Duet and Blow Their Minds