Grimes Gives Her and Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii 'Viking' Haircut: 'Not Sure This Went Well'

Grimes is taking styling son X AE A-Xii's hair into her own hands! The "Kill V. Maim" singer gave her 8-month-old son a haircut inspired by one of her favorite shows, which she shared with her Instagram followers Thursday. The Canadian singer (born Claire Boucher) wrote that she was "not sure this haircut went well," but said her son with boyfriend Elon Musk looks like a "Viking" now.

In another photo, Grimes can be seen cutting the little boy's hair with scissors as he plays with bath toys. The artist explained that The Last Kingdom, a British historical fiction drama about the Vikings and Anglo-Saxon armies, was the inspiration for his 'do. "Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she wrote alongside a photo of her son, whom she refers to as X as a nickname.

(Photo: Grimes)

Grimes and Musk welcomed their son together in May, and initially named him X Æ A-12, before later changing it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate to comply with California law about special characters. In October, Grimes told The New York Times that her son was already "into radical art," and that she had been exposing him to films like Apocalypse Now as opposed to traditional baby fare: "I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

"In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad," she said. "I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap." While Grimes insisted she was "not insulting babies," she wanted to get away from the "one vibe" of things designed for kids she described as "'Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones' energy." She explained that babies "do have taste" and "they definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions."

Musk told The New York Times in July that his role as a father to his youngest child has been smaller than Grimes at this stage in the babies' life. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," the Tesla CEO said at the time. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now ...When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."