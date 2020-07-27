Grimes Scolds Partner Elon Musk on Twitter After Offensive 'Hate' Post: 'Turn off Your Phone'

✖

Grimes is begging with partner Elon Musk to go offline after a controversial tweet, saying she cannot "support hate" he appears to be spreading. The Tesla CEO tweeted Friday, "Pronouns suck," shortly after writing, "Twitter sucks." Many of his followers took this to be a message about the LGBTQ+ community and individual pronoun choices, tagging Grimes in the replies asking for her response.

The Canadian singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, soon responded to her boyfriend, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic). I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't in your heart." Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child together — Musk's seventh — in early May after first going public with their relationship at the 2018 Met Ball. The SpaceX CEO shared a photo of their infant son, X AE A-XII, last week, captioning it, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen." The quote in German translates to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Shortly after their son was born, the couple was forced to change his name from X Æ A-12 to X AE A-XII to comply with California law, which only allows letters from the English alphabet, with no numbers or special characters. Grimes clarified at the time that the name was pronounced "Ex Ash A Twelve," and that she had been calling him "Little X." Musk, however, said the child's name was pronounced, "Ex Ash Archangel Twelve" on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Musk also told The New York Times recently that Grimes has a "much bigger role" in raising their child than he. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do," he told the outlet. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

When asked what parenting would look like for him as Little X gets older, he explained, "I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors." As for schooling, Musk said he created an online school for his five older children that has "actually worked out pretty well."