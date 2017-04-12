‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Alan

We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden 💘💘💘💘💘🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington and boyfriend Matthew Alan have officially welcomed a baby girl!

Luddington announced the news Tuesday with an adorable Instagram clip of herself and Alan cradling their newborn daughter as they sit underneath a tree.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the actress captioned the moment.

She also shared a new piece of jewelry she picked up to honor her newborn, posting an Instagram shot of herself wearing a gold bracelet featuring the letter “H.”

“Hayden,” Luddington wrote along with some rose emojis.

The actress, who has done voice work as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video games, announced that she was having a baby girl back in February with an Instagram post in which she held up a onesie that read “Tomb raider in training.”

“I am so excited to announce today that I am having a… girl! I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are,” Luddington captioned the snap. “To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right. To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says ‘you CAN sit with us.’ “

