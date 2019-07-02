Gordon Ramsey Slammed for Holding Baby Son Oscar in an ‘Unsafe’ Position in Carrier

Gordon Ramsay may be a whiz in the kitchen, but fans seem to think his parenting could use a little work. The celebrity chef recently came under fire for holding his son in an unsafe way in a baby carrier.

The 52-year-old shared a sweet photo of himself proudly sporting his fifth child strapped to his chest in a papoose. He called the boy his “best mate,” revealing they were strolling through the park together. Ramsay appeared to be happy in the photo, but fans weren’t thrilled with the way he was carrying the infant.

His comments filled up with parenting experts offering him better and safer ways to carry his baby boy.

“That support is not ergonomic and the child’s forehead position is not recommended. I advise you to change support for a more pleasant baby wearing experience for both,” one commenter said.

“He’s so SCRUMPTIOUS. However, please take a look at TICKS rules for baby wearing, to keep you and Oscar safe,” another person chimed in.

“I was thinking the SAME thing!! I was like ‘Cute…but he’s definitely not wearing that baby correctly,’” a third said.

TICKS, which stands for “Tight, In view at all times, Close enough to kiss, Keep chin off the chest, and Supported back;” is a resource to parents interested in baby wearing. Per TICKS rules, “a baby should never be curled so their chin is forced onto their chest as this can restrict their breathing.”

“Ensure there is always a space of at least a finger width under your baby’s chin. Baby’s back and pressing gently — they should not uncurl or move closer to you,” the site suggests.

Ramsay also took heat from some more prominent commenters for a completely different reason. Piers Morgan slammed him for wearing his son in a carrier at all.

“First he launches ‘Vegan Wellington’, now he’s wearing a papoose — what has happened to you [Gordon Ramsay]?!!!” Morgan tweeted.

Morgan has previously attacked other male celebrities for baby wearing, according to Daily Mail. He slammed them as “emasculating” after Daniel Craig was photographed wearing his then one-month-old daughter in one.

Morgan tweeted, “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond.”

Ramsay hasn’t responded to the backlash over his baby wearing style. He probably doesn’t need the advice, however. He’s managed to raise four seemingly happy, healthy children thus far without any help from the court of public opinion.