'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Toddler Son Marks Major Milestone

Mina Starsiak Hawk's son Jack is heading off to school! The Good Bones star marked her 3-year-old's first day at school with a festive Instagram post Friday, sharing back-to-back photos of what clearly was a very excited little one rocking his new backpack standing on the steps before saying goodbye to his parents. "First day of school," reads a sticker the HGTV star added to the video, set to AC/DC's "School Days."

Starsiak Hawk's followers couldn't believe Jack was already making his school debut. "What!!!! OMG!!! He has gotten so big! Bless him," one person wrote. Another echoed, "I can't believe how big he's getting! So cute!" while a third added, "Dear Lord. He’s so dang adorable. And those sneakers = [heart emojis]."

Starsiak Hawk and her husband Steve Hawk are also parents to 11-month-old daughter Charlie, whom they welcomed in September 2020. Celebrating Jack's birthday earlier this month, the mother-of-two said she couldn't believe she and her husband had managed to raise "such a funny, loving and wild little man." She quipped, "We’re on a roll. So far so good! Happy Birthday, My Love." Jack's dad added in his own tribute, "Happy 3rd Birthday Jack Richard. Such a sweet-hearted, fun, polite, kind soul that entertains us and keeps us on our toes. We can’t wait to watch you grow and do special things."

Talking with PopCulture earlier this summer ahead of Good Bones' Season 6 premiere, Stasiak Hawk said she was happy to have Jack and Charlie by her side as she works during the pandemic. Working to figure out a new normal for their family, Starsiak Hawk said she's going to have to work to get Jack "super socialized" now that he's able to actually venture out into the world.

"It’s nice that we're starting to get a better handle on everything, so they can be out and about more. Every time we leave the driveway, no matter where we’re going, Jack says, ‘Me home now?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. We’re going to have to get you in super socialized,’" she said. The Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder added that a "big chunk of his life" was just hanging out with her neighbor’s kids, so "it's nice to get out."