Lea Michele Gives Health Update on Son Amid His Hospitalization

Lea Michele is sharing a hopeful health update about 2-year-old son Ever Leo. The Broadway star, 36, took to her Instagram Story Friday to share that her toddler is on the mend and that she will be able to return to her leading role in Funny Girl this weekend after taking time away from the stage to care for her little boy.

Posting a photo of Ever sleeping in his hospital bed, the Glee alum, who shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich, wrote, "Thank you for all your well wishes this past week." She continued, "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the [Funny Girl] stage this weekend."

The Scream Queens alum announced on March 22 that her son was dealing with a "scary health issue" and would have to miss performances of Funny Girl while she tended to him. Sharing a photo of her holding Ever's arm as he lay in bed next to a stuffed animal, Michele wrote in the caption, "I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of [Funny Girl] today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for." Below the photo, the actress added, "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

Ever is Michele and Reich's first child, who was born Aug. 20, 2020, after the New York native tied the knot with the entrepreneur in 2019. In April 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, and four months later, they welcomed their firstborn.

Michele has kept her son's life largely private since welcoming him into the world, posting on Instagram for the first time last year a photo of Ever's face, obscured by sunglasses, alongside her birthday wishes for her husband. "Greatest man, father, husband and friend," she gushed in the caption. "I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z." Michele has posted more photos to social media of Ever since then, but his face has remained hidden in all of them.