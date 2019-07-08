George Clooney’s Nanny Reveals She Was Not Hired By Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not getting help from George and Amal Clooney’s nanny Connie Simpson when it comes to raising their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal couple, who welcomed their first child in May, are currently said to be on their third nanny, though the exact identity of the nanny in questions remains up for speculation.

In recent weeks, rumors have swirled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had opted to seek the help of Simpson, an American nanny who has helped the likes of the royal couple’s close friends the Clooneys, as well as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba. However, speaking during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Simpson confirmed that she is not currently helping any royal parents.

“I haven’t been asked to be the nanny for the Royals,” she said, according to The Sun. “I would love the job to take care of any baby, taking care of any baby is to take care of the parents.”

Simpson, who has written the book The Nanny Connie Way, did have some advice for the new parents, including that they should find a nanny that “will guide them and walk alongside them.”

“I think the type of nanny that parents should have is one that will guide them and walk alongside them. Hold their hands and accomplish them along the way,” she said. “Some parents need to be nudged in the right direction. No nanny can be the parent and no parent can be the nanny.”

Since welcoming Archie on May 6, the duke and duchess’ home life has been under critique. Shortly after his birth, a royal source claimed that the couple’s nanny “walked off the job” just two weeks later due to Markle’s alleged overprotective nature.

“Meghan likes to be in control of everything. She just can’t have anyone be alone with Archie. She’s ignoring help. No one has looked after him but her,” the source claimed. “She won’t allow them near Archie. Meghan will only let Doria [Ragland] hold him for a minute, she literally runs in and out of the shower to snap him back up.”

ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie later reported that the couple had hired a new nanny, and Harper’s Bazaar soon reported that a “British-born female nanny” had been hired, though they were not “permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends.



It is expected that the nanny will sign an “extensive non-disclosure agreement” in order to be baby Archie’s nanny.

The mystery nanny joins the ranks of Norland College graduate Maria Borrallo, who was hired as a live-in member of staff by Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2014 and can often be spotted helping out during family events, like this year’s Trooping the Colour on June 8. The nanny also joins Tiggy Pettifer, Harry’s childhood nanny whom he remains close to.