George Clooney Jokes That His Kids Are 'Slobs' as He Does Dishes 'All F-ing Day' in Quarantine

✖

George Clooney is continuing to open up about life in quarantine with wife Amal Clooney and their 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Gracing one of the covers of W Magazine's first issue of 2021, Volume 1, Best Performances, which touted Clooney's film The Midnight Sky, the actor got candid about his home life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, revealing that he has picked up a few new hobbies thanks to the messy lifestyle of his toddlers.

Asked if he, like many others, has taken on any pandemic hobbies, the father of two joked that the hobby he has picked up amid quarantine is loads of cleaning. He told the outlet, "I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f–ing day, because these kids are all slobs." He went on to quip that more than just that, "apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while."

Clooney is also testing his chops at hairstyling, as he revealed he has also been responsible for cutting his son's hair with his go-to cutting tool: the Flowbee, a device that has "a little suction on it, and then it's got these trimmers so it pulls your hair up and you cut it." The actor, who revealed back in November that he has been cutting his own hair since the '90s, said he hasn't been allowed near their daughter's hair. He said he would "get in trouble" if he tried, joking that if he messes up his son's hair, "he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."

The actor, who also opened up about his past acting credits when speaking with W Magazine, hasn't shied away from getting candid about what his household looks like amid the pandemic, which he has called "an adventure." During a December appearance on Good Morning America, Clooney said he "drinks, mostly" to "get through" quarantine with his two children. Despite the exhausting life of a parent to toddlers, he credited family for making quarantine bearable, stating, "here at the house, I've got an amazing wife and two funny knuckleheads that make me laugh, and I get to wake up with them every morning and put them to bed every night."

Clooney and Amal tied the knot in September of 2014 in a lavish Italian wedding. They welcomed their twins, their first children together, three years later in June of 2017.