Gayle King's Son Just Got Engaged

Gayle King is excited for a new daughter-in-law. Her son William Bumpus Jr., is engaged. William, one of the CBS Mornings host two children with her ex-husband William Bumpus, is engaged to Elise Smith. King announced the happy news in an Instagram post. Her longtime BFF, Oprah Winfrey, was even involved in the planning. "Behind the scenes of the proposal," King said in the clip of her and Winfrey."What's your suggestion, Oprah, on where [the photographer] should be?" King's daughter Kirby Bumpus, and her 2-year-old grandson, Luca, were also present to witness the special moment.

In the video, William, 36, and Smith walk to the spot of the proposal. People can be overheard questioning in the background, "Is it happening?" As William gets down on one knee, in unison, onlookers say "Oh, my God."

"It has happened! Favorite son @willgb3 has found his person," King wrote in the caption, "and I now have a favorite daughter-in-law to be: The lovely @elisemariesmith!" She noted "a lot of planning went into this moment" — and joked that "there were a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Now just waiting for the date of the wedding!"

King and her children are extremely close. William is also successful, currently serving as a Managing Partner at Phoenix Rising and a partner at Concrete Rose Capital. He also founded the nonprofit reWerk, an organization that works to provide study-from-home equipment to low-income communities.

The mother-son duo have a sweet tradition together. In an Instagram post in April 2019, King shared that since William was 8 years old, they have celebrated his birthday at Red Lobster. It's something they both enjoy.

William is a proud younger brother and uncle of Luca. He served as the officiant at Kirby's wedding, and happily spoils the toddler. We're sure the wedding will be a big deal!