Gabrielle Union Snuggles 1-Year-old Daughter Kaavia in Sweet New Video Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Drama

Gabrielle Union isn’t letting the America’s Got Talent drama get her down, taking some time to sneak a quick snuggle with her daughter Kaavia James in a sweet new video.

On Monday, Union shared a clip of herself and her 1-year-old sharing a few playful moments as Union, dressed in pajamas, gave baby Kaavia, who was sitting in a high chair and wearing a sloth bib, a big hug. The proud mom also sang to her daughter to make her laugh before joking, “Eat your food.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A little Monday Magic to start the week,” she wrote in her caption. “I think we could all use a sweet hug to start the day off right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 9, 2019 at 7:50am PST

It was reported last month that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were fired from AGT after receiving “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, Variety reported. In addition, Union was reportedly told that her various hair styles were “too black” for the show’s audience at least half a dozen times. Hough has denied the report and said in a statement that she had a “wonderful time” on the show.

The report also alleges that Union urged producers to report an offensive joke made by Jay Leno when the comedian visited the show in April to appear as a guest judge. Four people present for the taping said that Leno joked about a painting of Simon Cowell and his dogs, saying that the animals “looked like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.”

Another incident reportedly occurred during an audition taping for Season 14, when Union and other staff members raised a concern over the way a contestant portrayed people of color during his performance.

On Dec. 1, NBC, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment said in a joint statement that “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Last week, Union tweeted that she had sat down with NBC for a “lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.”

“I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth,” she wrote. “I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

After the initial report was released, Union thanked those who supported her with a tweet reading, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer